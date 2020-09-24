Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives $5.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 40,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 37.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

