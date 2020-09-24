NextDAO Achieves Market Cap of $3.27 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One NextDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $139,342.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00227501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00087323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.49 or 0.01467180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00202086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000652 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,446,027,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,405,795,875 tokens. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

