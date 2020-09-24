NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NGM opened at $15.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.69. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 73.98%. On average, research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

