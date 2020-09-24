Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 34.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $14,798.35 and approximately $6.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

