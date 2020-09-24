Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:NBL opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.10 million. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 143.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa.

