NOIA Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $329,202.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $21.71 million and approximately $329,202.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043207 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.26 or 0.04503008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033975 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002107 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

