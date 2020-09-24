NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $62.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of NWE opened at $48.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

