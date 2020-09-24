Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.49. 3,659,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 15,512,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.26.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Novan Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Novan by 284.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

