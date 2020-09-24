NuCana’s (NCNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCNA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated an average rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuCana currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. NuCana has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $159.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in NuCana by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NuCana by 2,256.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 74,457 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NuCana by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in NuCana by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,372,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 742,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

