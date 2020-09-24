NuCana’s (NCNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCNA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated an average rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuCana currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.30.
Shares of NuCana stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. NuCana has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $159.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.03.
About NuCana
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Read More: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.