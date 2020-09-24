Nulegacy Gold (CVE:NUG) PT Raised to C$0.25

Nulegacy Gold (CVE:NUG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.
CVE NUG traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.17. 692,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,738. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 43.06, a current ratio of 43.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Nulegacy Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24.
Nulegacy Gold Company Profile
