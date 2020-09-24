Nulegacy Gold (CVE:NUG) PT Raised to C$0.25

Nulegacy Gold (CVE:NUG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

CVE NUG traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.17. 692,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,738. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 43.06, a current ratio of 43.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Nulegacy Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24.

Nulegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. It focuses on the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

