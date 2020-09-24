Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.06

Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and traded as high as $15.10. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 51,257 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 45,510 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.