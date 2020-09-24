ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00006939 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $33,852.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041772 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,700.07 or 0.99497377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00166897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

