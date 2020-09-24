Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.21). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 413,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 59,193 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 268,407 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 29,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 37,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.41.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

