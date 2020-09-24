Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Opawica Explorations shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $801,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -6.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15.

About Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka property that comprises 39 mineral claims covering an area of 1266 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the McWatters property that includes 12 mineral claims covering an area of 404.17 hectares located near Rouyn Noranda, Quebec.

