Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

