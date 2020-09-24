OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Issues Earnings Results

OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:OPTI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 51.50 ($0.67). 39,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,902. The company has a market cap of $45.29 million and a PE ratio of -22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.73. OptiBiotix Health has a twelve month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.70 ($0.95).

About OptiBiotix Health

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

