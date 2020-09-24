OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Issues Earnings Results

OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:OPTI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 51.50 ($0.67). 39,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,902. The company has a market cap of $45.29 million and a PE ratio of -22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.73. OptiBiotix Health has a twelve month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.70 ($0.95).
About OptiBiotix Health
