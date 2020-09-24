Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $690,000.00

Brokerages expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will announce sales of $690,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680,000.00 and the highest is $700,000.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $2.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 230.07%.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.82. 1,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.49. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

