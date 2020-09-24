Orange (EPA:ORA) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Orange (EPA:ORA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.46 ($15.83).

ORA traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €9.22 ($10.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,574,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.56. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

