Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:ORE traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 459,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.45.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Orezone Gold news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC sold 253,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$212,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,196,824 shares in the company, valued at C$21,165,332.16. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $274,200 in the last 90 days.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

