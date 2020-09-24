Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.29 Million

Brokerages expect Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to post sales of $65.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.87 million and the lowest is $64.70 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $57.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $253.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.35 million to $255.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $235.81 million, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $238.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.76 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ OBNK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,676. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

