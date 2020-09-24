Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.04 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
ORR opened at GBX 0.38 ($0.00) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Oriole Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.65 ($0.01).
Oriole Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.