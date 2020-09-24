Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.04 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

ORR opened at GBX 0.38 ($0.00) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Oriole Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

