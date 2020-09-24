Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.08.

Shares of OR traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.76. The company had a trading volume of 580,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,352. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.53. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.35 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$40.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

