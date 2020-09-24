Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.08.
Shares of OR traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.76. The company had a trading volume of 580,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,352. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.53. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.35 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99.
Osisko gold royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
