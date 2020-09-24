Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.14

Pactiv Evergreen Inc (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 1230456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, insider John P. Rooney purchased 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $75,621.00. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845.

About Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

