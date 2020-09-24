PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDYPY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.85. 17,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

