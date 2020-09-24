Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $189.04

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.04 and traded as low as $184.00. Palace Capital shares last traded at $184.00, with a volume of 1,021 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 194.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.17 million and a PE ratio of -15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.75%.

In other news, insider Ronald Neil Sinclair sold 6,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40), for a total value of £11,514.72 ($15,046.02).

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

