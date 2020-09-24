Pandacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 102.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

