Paragon ID’s (PAGDF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
PAGDF opened at $33.84 on Friday. Paragon ID has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.84.
Paragon ID Company Profile
Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.