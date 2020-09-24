ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Capitalization Achieves $66,844.30

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001974 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $66,844.30 and $364.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00417915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002627 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

