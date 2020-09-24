Parity Group (LON:PTY) Releases Earnings Results

Parity Group (LON:PTY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON PTY opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.11) on Thursday. Parity Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

Parity Group Company Profile

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

