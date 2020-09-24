Parity Group (LON:PTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Parity Group (LON:PTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON:PTY opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.11) on Thursday. Parity Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.
About Parity Group
See Also: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Parity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.