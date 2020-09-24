Parity Group (LON:PTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Parity Group (LON:PTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:PTY opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.11) on Thursday. Parity Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

About Parity Group

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

