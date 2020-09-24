Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Down 15.7%

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) fell 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.69. 10,705,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 6,958,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

The firm has a market cap of $254.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $254.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Grant Conroy acquired 10,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $29,434.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,070.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 37,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $99,625.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,631.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,111,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,108 in the last three months. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 253,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 89.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

