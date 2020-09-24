Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.21

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.21 and last traded at C$5.31, with a volume of 123181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.35 million and a P/E ratio of 11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.51%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

