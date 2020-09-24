Peercoin Trading 18% Lower This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $29,258.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002027 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,754.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.72 or 0.02015246 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00678054 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,501,553 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.