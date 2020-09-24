PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of PeerStream to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of MVEN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 1,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,658. PeerStream has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77.

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

