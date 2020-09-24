Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 25%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX) shares shot up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 143,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 35,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Ghana. It holds a 100% interests in the Obuasi property covering approximately 264 square kilometers; Manfo property covering approximately 100 square kilometers; and Akroma property covering approximately 159 square kilometers located in Ghana.

