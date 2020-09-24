PENG (PENG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One PENG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, PENG has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. PENG has a market cap of $82,232.44 and $10.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00041002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00226959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00088228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.01475279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00201694 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,353,397,848 coins and its circulating supply is 7,719,929,486 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

