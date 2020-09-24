Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.97

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and traded as high as $30.92. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 9,276 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Peritus High Yield ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Peritus High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

