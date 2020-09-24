Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 275.71 ($3.60).
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Shore Capital cut shares of Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.
In related news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 47,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £146,078.24 ($190,877.09).
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.
