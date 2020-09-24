PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

PetVivo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PETV)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.82. PetVivo shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 900 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, focuses on the licensing and commercialization of medical devices and therapeutics to treat pets and other animals suffering from arthritis and other afflictions in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Its lead product is Kush System, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

