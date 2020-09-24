Pi Financial Analysts Give Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) a C$2.20 Price Target

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) has been given a C$2.20 price objective by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.67% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GGD traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.50. 465,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,816. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Gogold Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.01 million and a P/E ratio of -375.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.04.

Get Gogold Resources alerts:

About Gogold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.