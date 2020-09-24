PiplCoin (PIPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $146,904.28

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $146,904.28 and $6.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00095714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00229575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.01474539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00206425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

