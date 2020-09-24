Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.48

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $3.72. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 135,432 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.24 million and a P/E ratio of -23.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.28.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.