Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $38.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on POR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.70.

POR stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288,982 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6,023.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,971 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,933.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 849,727 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,358,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 64.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,431,000 after purchasing an additional 304,325 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

