Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has $38.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

POR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BofA Securities upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 20.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 271,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 30.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,271,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after acquiring an additional 760,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 153,183 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

