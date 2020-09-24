PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Receives $16.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on PQG shares. ValuEngine raised PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE:PQG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. 9,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.84.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PQ Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

