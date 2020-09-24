PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PQG. ValuEngine raised PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of PQG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PQ Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

