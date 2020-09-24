Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Earns Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.90 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.15.

Precision Drilling stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,010. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50. The company has a market cap of $230.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.86.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$189.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

