Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.55

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and traded as high as $10.30. Princess Private Equity shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 13,705 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.08. The company has a market cap of $7.16 million and a P/E ratio of 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

About Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

