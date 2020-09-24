ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.30

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and traded as high as $34.83. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan shares last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) by 437.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.42% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

