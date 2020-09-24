Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $203.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a sell rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Argus downgraded Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.69.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock opened at $212.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.18. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $249.03.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,563.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 211.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,715,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,263,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $906,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.